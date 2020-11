Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020

The 86-year-old Sophia Loren delivers star performance in her first feature film in a decade: "The Life Ahead," directed by Loren's son Edoardo Ponti, has shot to the top 10 on Netflix.

