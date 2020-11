Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Pulitzer-winning composer Anthony Davis based You Have The Right To Remain Silent, released this weekas a virtual performance, on his own experience with police.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

