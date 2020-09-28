The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

VIDEO PREMIERE: Mitch Dean – Holding Back The Levee

Following the release of 'In The Stream', which was in the top ten of the AMRAP Metro Chart for three weeks and is on high rotation on ABC Country, Australian Americana songwriter Mitch Dean releases the third single and title-track from Holding Back The Levee. Featuring guest vocals by Kevin Bennett, from revered Australia country-rock group The Flood, 'Holding Back The Levee' is a stellar example … Continue reading

