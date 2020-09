Articles

Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020

Many are calling for the head of Garth Brooks and demanding his cancellation after the misconception that he is endorsing Donald Trump for re-election went viral on social media, along with the idea that he will be appearing in ads for Trump in the coming weeks.

