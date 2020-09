Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020

This year's Tiny Desk Contest attracted plenty of talent, including standout entrant Mama Haze, aka California songwriter Meaghan Maples. Her song "On Your Side" was written during a time of healing.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

