Exclusive Premiere Track: ‘Cherry Pits’ by Ali Awan

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

Singer/songwriter Ali Awan was born to an immigrant father and first-generation mother just outside of Philadelphia, spending most of his early life in transit. That upbringing, coupled with an innate love for sound and expression, made a life in music second nature to him.

Today, Awan premieres “Cherry Pits.” Of the track, he shares with American Blues Scene:

For me, “Cherry Pits” was an attempt at coming to grips with the conflict of COVID-induced agoraphobia, and the urge to leave the house before summer was over. I wrote the song in my van named Pickle over a few blurry weekends and recorded all the tracks in it besides bass and drums through an apple headphone mic. I think the compression is kinda nice on them. “Cherry Pits” is a song about reflection minus nostalgia.

