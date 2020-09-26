Exclusive Premiere Track: ‘Cherry Pits’ by Ali Awan

For me, “Cherry Pits” was an attempt at coming to grips with the conflict of COVID-induced agoraphobia, and the urge to leave the house before summer was over. I wrote the song in my van named Pickle over a few blurry weekends and recorded all the tracks in it besides bass and drums through an apple headphone mic. I think the compression is kinda nice on them. “Cherry Pits” is a song about reflection minus nostalgia.