Published on Friday, 25 September 2020

The Texas, Red Dirt, and Americana-oriented Mile 0 Fest in Key West, Florida will be moving forward in 2021, and they have just announced the festival's preliminary lineup. Usually occurring in late January/early February, they have moved the date later in the year due to COVID-19 concerns.

