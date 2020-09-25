Larkin Poe Announce Covers Album, Release Official Video for ‘Nights in White Satin’

Articles

Larkin Poe are set to release Kindred Spirits, their first tribute album. Out November 20th, the album is a collection of unadorned yet refined versions of songs both old and new. Kindred Spirits follows their fifth studio album, Self Made Man, released this past June on their own Tricki-Woo Records. American Blues Scene’s Don Wilcock called it “a joyous romp that crosses the line between pure bombast and cuttingly authentic delta blues.”

Photo credit: Josh Kranich

About the new album, Larkin Poe made this statement:

Music is a bridge that can connect generations across time. In recording Kindred Spirits, our admiration for the artists who originally wrote and performed the songs blossomed into an even deeper reverence. Coming up in a family of music lovers, a lot of the songs we have always seemed to gravitate towards learning have been with us since childhood. We started a YouTube series dedicated to paying tribute to our musical heroes in 2015 that unexpectedly took off and when fans began requesting recorded versions of the songs, we started daydreaming about how an interpretive album might take shape. Bringing these old friends into the studio, stripping them back to the bones and recording them live and raw, felt like a ritual. We’re grateful for the experience of making this album and grateful to the Kindred Spirits who have come before us and written the soundtrack of our lives.

Today, Larkin Poe share the first song from Kindred Spirits, the Moody Blues’ “Nights in White Satin,” along with the official video. The sisters have been posting covers to their YouTube channel where they recently performed the Moody Blues classic. The series has gained a considerable following, and their version was praised by Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward.

"Love it, love them, love them playing it. Thank you Rebecca and Megan." -Justin@LarkinPoehttps://t.co/uIc3kK43rM — The Moody Blues (@MoodyBluesToday) May 20, 2020

Larkin Poe describe the song as a deeply haunting song that transcends genre: “We remember hearing Doc Watson, a true American treasure, sing it late in his career — his beautiful voice soaring through a dark theater, the plaintive lyric unforgettable. It’s hard to believe that Justin Hayward was only 19 years old when he wrote it.”

Accompanying the song is a music video that showcases archived and historically important clips. “When we were brainstorming about creating a visual companion for ‘Nights in White Satin,’ we had a romantic idea that stitching together old footage would evoke a nostalgic feeling that matches the vibe of the song.”

Tracklist:

Hellhound On My Trail (Robert Johnson)

Fly Away (Lenny Kravitz)

Rockin’ In The Free World (Neil Young)

(You’re The) Devil In Disguise (Elvis Presley)

In The Air Tonight (Phil Collins)

Nights In White Satin (The Moody Blues)

Who Do You Love (Bo Diddley)

Take What You Want (Post Malone)

Ramblin’ Man (The Allman Brothers)

Bell Bottom Blues (Derek & The Dominos)

Crocodile Rock (Elton John)

The sister act recently announced several live performance screenings via their all new POECAST. The band will be sharing an acoustic show with stories from the road on October 4. The performance will air twice, 2pm ET and then 8pm ET. If fans are unable to watch the show live, they will be able to watch after each airing. During the stream, the full band will be in the chat room interacting with fans. Special guests are expected to make appearances in the chat room as well. Show tickets, VIP passes, limited edition shirts and posters are available now.

