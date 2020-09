Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 13:57 Hits: 3

The family of Holocaust-surviving composer and hero of the Oscar-winning film "The Pianist" will auction his storied silver pocket watch and Steinway grand piano, among other items.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-pianist-w%C5%82adys%C5%82aw-szpilman-mementos-to-be-auctioned-in-warsaw/a-55016954?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf