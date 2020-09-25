While ‘Unemployed Highly Annoyed’ Jeremiah Johnson Releases 2nd Album of the Year

Articles

Published on Friday, 25 September 2020

Blues rocker Jeremiah Johnson has announced the release of his second (that’s right second) album this year. Unemployed Highly Annoyed is Johnson’s response to the adverse situation presented by COVID-19. Even after releasing Heavens to Betsy earlier this year, quarantine compelled him to start work on another. The final product is a first-class blues/roots rock record that is packed full of stunning guitar work coupled with soulfully passionate bluesy southern vocals.

Quarantined at home for months, Johnson decided it was time to get creative. “Being forced into unemployment has been beyond frustrating,” Johnson exclaims. “I decided to produce an album of songs inspired by the ‘Covid-19 Pandemic’ and try to turn the roller coaster of emotions into something musical. This is truly a concept album.” Unemployed Highly Annoyed is a striking musical reflection of the times that delivers a message the entire world can relate to.

Johnson blends the sounds of the south, with Mississippi River blues and a touch of country flair. Emotionally charged southern blues rock, powered by the common man’s passion for life and all the struggles in-between. Songs with meaning, a powerfully persuasive voice and master class musicianship. Unemployed Highly Annoyed has caught lightning in a bottle with this masterful snapshot of these difficult times and is truly a testament to his talent. Possibly the best record of Johnson’s career, born from the most challenging time in his life as a musician.

The album was conceived, performed and recorded by 3 musicians: Johnson on guitar and vocals, Tony Antonelli (Devon Allman Project) on drums and Paul Niehaus IV on bass and keys throughout. Niehaus also handled the production and his technique effectively puts the listener in the room with the musicians.

Unemployed Highly Annoyed has a street date of October 30th, 2020 via Ruf Records.

