Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:20 Hits: 5

After months of waiting to hit the road again due to the pandemic, Downchild is bringing live blues back to you, with a real live performance in front of a live audience (with full COVID-19 safety protocols in place in accordance with Public Health Ontario) of 50 lucky fans at the Empire Theatre in Belleville, Ontario on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 8:00 Pm (ET) (9:00 Pm AT/5:00 Pm PT).

Downchild will be streaming the show worldwide to blues lovers around the globe in real time, with no overdubs or tape delays, as a live one-night-only pay-per-view concert and their final live performance of 2020 to celebrate the international release of our acclaimed new 50th Anniversary album.

$1.00 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Jane Vasey Memorial Fund at her Alma Mater, Brandon University in Brandon, Manitoba, in support of budding keyboard students.

Donnie Walsh was instrumental in the founding of the Jane Vasey Memorial Scholarship fund at Brandon University in memory of his late partner and the much loved former piano player in the band. The fund was co–founded by Vasey’s late parents (Dorothy and Ross) and Downchild Blues Band in 1983 to sponsor keyboards students in the Brandon University (alma mater of Vasey) school of music.

Each year 2 scholarships in the amount of $2,500.00 have been awarded. The fund has grown to the amount of $80,000.00. Downchild continues to fund scholarships through benefit performances. The benefit amount is doubled thanks to a special program sponsored by the Government of Manitoba.

The post Downchild Performs Worldwide Pay-Per-View Livestream Concert October 16 appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/downchild-performs-worldwide-pay-per-view-livestream-concert-october-16/