Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 13:27 Hits: 2

The past has come back to haunt Leon Russell’s celebrated Paradise Studio, once a fertile creative playground for Russell and friends like Bob Seger and Freddie King, that stood silent […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/09/reviews/albums/back-to-paradise-26