Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 10:33 Hits: 5

From "Handy" to "Oldtimer," the German language is riddled with Anglicisms that can be confusing, says DW's Louisa Schaefer, but that can too be celebrated on European Day of Languages.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mother-tongue-moments-how-to-combine-german-and-english/a-54672840?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf