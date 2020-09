Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 17:46 Hits: 4

Nézet-Séguin chose Verdi's Requiem for his 2012 inaugural performance as music director of the Philadelphia Orchestra. He says the piece now helps him find a sense of connection during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/24/916506941/met-music-director-yannick-n-zet-s-guin-on-hope-suffering-and-verdis-requiem?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music