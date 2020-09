Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 18:18 Hits: 5

On his new album, The Ascension, Stevens beautifully considers love, doom and the modern condition of our riven commons.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/24/916525319/sufjan-stevens-fifty-states-of-grey?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music