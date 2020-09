Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 19:39 Hits: 3

A wellness check on America‚Äôs broken body politic, with its seemingly incurable socio-political cancers and fractures that may never heal right, the idealistic and dramatic Generations is the manic sophomore […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/09/reviews/albums/will-butler