Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 10:53 Hits: 3

Artists dive into the secret world of espionage in a new exhibition at Frankfurt's Shirn Kunsthalle. The spy profession started long before James Bond made it popular — and for good reason.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/we-never-sleep-exhibition-explores-secret-life-of-spies/a-55029834?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf