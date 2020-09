Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 18:42 Hits: 6

The former Husker Du singer and guitarist focuses his anxieties on his 14th solo album, lashing out against conservatives and homophobes with renewed conviction

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-album-reviews/bob-mould-blue-hearts-review-1064426/