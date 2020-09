Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020

French singer, actress and poet Juliette Greco has died at the age of 93. A darling of the bohemian scene in Paris, she was friends with Jean-Paul Sartre and more than friends with Albert Camus and Miles Davis.

