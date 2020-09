Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 14:43 Hits: 2

When you find a performer this young and talented, it's not just the entertainment value they posses at that moment, but the possibility of what they could develop into as time goes on that compels you. But Jake Blocker is already writing his own songs in his debut album.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-jake-blockers-i-keep-forgetting/