Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, the country music independent revolution is here. No longer is it a hypothetical, or a "what if ?" or something to look forward to in the future when artists that receive virtually no mainstream radio play or opportunities can compete or even best their mainstream competition. We're now living in that era.

