Listen: Aimee Mann Covers Leonard Cohen’s ‘Avalance’

Aimee Mann has released her rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Avalanche,” which serves as the theme song for HBO’s true-crime docu-series I’ll Be Gone In The Dark. The lyrics befit the late Michelle McNamara‘s all-consuming research on the Golden State Killer and the many victims’ accounts.

Well I stepped into an avalanche It covered up my soul When I am not this hunchback that you see I sleep beneath the golden hill You who wish to conquer pain You must learn, learn to serve me well

The true crime author’s Herculean research efforts for her book, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer, helped to catch the man who for decades was known as the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer. McNamara died suddenly in 2016 at the age of 46, and her husband (comedian Patton Oswalt) and others finished the book posthumously in 2018.

Mann said in a statement: “My husband, Michael Penn, and I had been close friends with Patton [Oswalt] and Michelle for many years and were very familiar with the ups and downs of her research. We were completely devastated by her death. I was incredibly moved by Patton’s dedication to getting her book finished and was so happy when he reached out about recording a version of ‘Avalanche’ for the show.”

Listen to “Avalanche,” produced and recorded by Mann and her husband, Michael Penn.