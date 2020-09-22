Resistance Revival Chorus Announce Debut Album ‘This Joy’

Articles

The Resistance Revival Chorus, a collective of more than 70 women and non-binary singers have announced their debut album This Joy to be released on October 16th via Righteous Babe Records. The album features original compositions along with protest classics and was recorded in New York City with GRAMMY-nominated producer Tiffany Gouché. The album is 100% created by women, & non-binary artists and features special guests Rhiannon Giddens, Valerie June and Deva Mahal.

The Resistance Revival Chorus join together to breathe joy and song into the resistance, and to uplift and center women’s voices, especially the voices of black women and women of color. Members are touring musicians, film and television actors, Broadway performers, solo recording artists, gospel singers, political activists, educators, filmmakers, artists, and more, representing a multitude of identities, professions, creative backgrounds, and activist causes. The Resistance Revival Chorus was founded in the wake of the 2017 Women’s March and strives to center women in music and address how historically marginalized women have been in the music industry. They’ve backed Ke$ha at the GRAMMYs, performed on The Tonight Show with Jim James, sung Spanish lullabies to detained migrant children outside a New York holding facility, and been shouted-out on Twitter by hometown hero Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. When they’re not performing on stages like Carnegie Hall and the Apollo, The Resistance Revival Chorus regularly hits the NYC streets, advocating for social justice across the spectrum. From standing in solidarity with the Movement for Black Lives and calling to defund the police, The Resistance Revival Chorus has been involved in many activist causes including reproductive rights, the anti-muslim ban, Climate Change, LGBTQIA+ rights at PRIDE and attending the March For Our Lives. The RRC brings music to the movement.

This Joy was recorded in New York City over the space of several months, with the chorus working around Covid-quarantine and their BLM protesting activities. “Working with the chorus last year was one of the most healing and rejuvenating experiences I’ve ever had in my life. It was simply love manifested,” says Tiffany Gouché. “You can feel the joy and sincerity in their hearts through each and every record. I am truly blessed and humbled by this experience and look forward to anything that pertains to them.”

To coincide with the release of their new album, the chorus have released their Geneva Peshka directed video for title track “This Joy,” with animation from Jenny Scales, edited by Maximilla Lukacs. The song, composed by Shirley Caesar, produced by Tiffany Gouché and Abena Koomson-Davis – who also takes lead vocal duties – “This Joy” perfectly captures the chorus’ musical manifesto of finding joy through protest.

This Joy Track Listing:

1. #SayHerName – Abby Dobson

2. Ella’s Song – Resistance Revival Chorus

3. Dawn – Treya Lam ft. Resistance Revival Chorus

4. Wild Womxn Pussy Power – Lee Taylor ft. Resistance Revival Chorus

5. Reason I Sing – Valerie June ft. Resistance Revival Chorus

6. Everybody Deserves To Be Free – Deva Mahal ft. Resistance Revival Chorus

7. Love Army – Alba Ponce de León ft. Resistance Revival Chorus

8. Border Song – Resistance Revival Chorus

9. All You Fascists Bound To Lose – Rhiannon Giddens ft. Resistance Revival Chorus

10. I Hope – Meah Pace ft. Resistance Revival Chorus

11. This Joy – Resistance Revival Chorus

12. Rich Man’s House – Resistance Revival Chorus

13. Joy In Resistance – Abena Koomson-Davis ft. Resistance Revival Chorus

14. Woke Up This Morning – Resistance Revival Chorus

