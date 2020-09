Articles

As jazz experienced an awakening in the late '60s and early '70s , a record label from Oakland was at the forefront of capturing it. Now, those records are finally returning.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Real Gone Records)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/22/915323876/rediscovering-the-enormous-social-and-spiritual-legacy-of-black-jazz-records?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music