Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 18:57 Hits: 5

Guyton's hit song, off her EP Bridges, is about feeling like a stranger in one's own land. The issues Guyton raises pose new challenges — not just to country music, but to our country itself.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/22/915611804/country-singer-mickey-guyton-opens-up-about-race-and-gender-in-black-like-me?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music