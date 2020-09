Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 20:09 Hits: 5

Korean boy band BTS played its first Tiny Desk Concert on Monday — and broke the series record for most YouTube views on its first day, which happened in about 25 minutes.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/21/915381550/bts-tiny-desk-concert-breaks-viewership-record?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music