Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 16:22 Hits: 5

After skipping a year due to COVID-19, Richard Wagner's festival announces a star-studded performance in 2021. Conductor Oksana Lyniv will take the podium.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-bayreuth-festival-to-have-a-female-conductor-for-the-first-time/a-55003920?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf