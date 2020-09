Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 13:00 Hits: 5

The most popular band in the world performs three songs with a live band for Tiny Desk's quarantine series.

(Image credit: NPR/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/21/914041408/bts-tiny-desk-home-concert?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music