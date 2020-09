Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 11:34 Hits: 4

Fremantle-based Helen Townsend has released a new single, taken from her forthcoming 2021 EP Love Lies ‘n’ Leaving and it finds her dialling into that Americana folk sound that singer-songwriters such as Gillian Welch do so well. The song, co-written with Belle Harvey and featuring Shannon Smith, is a cry out to that loved one …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/09/21/new-music-helen-townsend-devils-curse/