Published on Monday, 21 September 2020

Super smooth and soulful jazz and country-blues flavoured sounds on this new single from Micah Edwards. The song has a lightness of touch about it that makes those melodies damn hard to shake. Perfect for this time of year as we head into spring in the Southern Hemisphere. Edwards hails from Houston and other than …

