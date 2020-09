Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 September 2020

Keys speaks with Audie Cornish about delivering her seventh album, Alicia, during the pandemic, and the strange new resonance of songs written before anyone knew what this year would be like.

(Image credit: Milan Zrnic/Courtesy of the artist)

