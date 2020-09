Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 16:46 Hits: 5

Mickey Guyton made one of the greatest impacts during this week's ACM Awards. But as we have seen from the media on numerous occasions, important moments for black country artists in the past are being overlooked to score a buzzy headline or tweet.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/valerie-junes-surprise-acm-performance-w-eric-church-overlooked/