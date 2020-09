Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 16:46 Hits: 6

Hear a special episode of Mountain Stage featuring Pops Staples, Rhiannon Giddens, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Paula Cole and more singing about the experiences of African Americans.

(Image credit: Mountain Stage Archives)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/15/913281793/why-am-i-treated-so-bad-special-on-mountain-stage?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music