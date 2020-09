Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 17:22 Hits: 5

Keith Urban leads the nw releases out today with "THE SPEED OF NOW, Vol. 1." Urban's duet with P!nk on "One Too Many" is included along with Eric Church's contribution on "We Were." The release kicks off with "Out The Cage," featuring funk/pop icon Nile Rodgers and Breland and Urban's 39th Top 5 "God Whispered Your Name."...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11384