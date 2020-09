Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 15:01 Hits: 5

These portraits by award-winning photographer Dominic Nahr feature survivors of a major conflict over the past century. The resulting book marks 100 years of Save the Children.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/in-photos-they-ve-survived-the-war-as-children/a-54961566?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf