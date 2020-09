Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 September 2020

Juni Habel is a Norwegian songwriter who’s recently released ‘Run Dry’, the second single from her upcoming full-length debut album, All Ears. This single possesses a swirling, otherworldly baroque folk sound , built on her wonderful acoustic guitar playing and high register vocal that recalls singers such as Joni Mitchell, Aldous Harding and others.

