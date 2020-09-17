Hot Tuna History! Quarantine Vault Premieres Saturday!

Articles

This Saturday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET the Fur Peace Ranch Guitar Camp digs deep into their vault where treasures are stored. For the next four Saturdays you can livestream for free some of these musical gems. The magic begins with Quarantine Vault Premiere #1, a concert recorded in 2013 featuring Electric Hot Tuna (Jorma Kaukonen, Jack Casady, and Barry Mitterhoff) with guests Larry Campbell, Teresa Williams, Bob Margolin, and guest drummer Jim Wall.

Go to the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube Channel and subscribe! The Live Quarantine Concerts return October 17 when Jack Casady will be back at The Ranch and Hot Tuna Live Quarantine Concerts will commence.

For over 50 years, Hot Tuna (Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady) have brought a wealth of emotions to their music through deep perceptions and tremendous talent. Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady are always injecting fresh energy into their sound with constant improvisation taking their musical horizons further.

