Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 07:28 Hits: 4

Omnivore Recordings will release Buck Owens" "A Merry 'Hee Haw" Christmas" on Nov. 13. The original title, released in 1970, combined Owens" two Christmas albums for Capitol ("Christmas With Buck Owens and His Buckaroos" and "Christmas Shopping") as one package. Now, in its CD and digital debut, "A Merry 'Hee Haw" Christmas" is augmented by...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11382