Ratings for the Academy of Country Music awards on Wednesday were down one-third from the previous year. A total of approximately 6.6 million viewers watched the awards show, which resulted in a surprise tie for Entertainer of the Year with Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett sharing the honor. The viewership declined about one-third from the...

