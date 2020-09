Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 17:51 Hits: 3

The Grammy winning singer-songwriter started out in Johnny Cash's backup band. Now he's being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Stuart played some of his own music in this 2014 interview.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/17/913949319/country-singer-marty-stuart-plays-songs-of-sin-and-redemption?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music