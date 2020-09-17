Townes, Green receive Opry surprise: awarding of ACM awards

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 20:08 Hits: 3

This was no ordinary night of the Grand Ole Opry for Tenille Townes and Riley Green. The Grand Ole Opry celebrated the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards with the 4,941st consecutive Saturday night broadcast featuring Opry member Mark Wills along with Ashley McBryde, Green and Townes. During the show, Green and Townes were surprised with trophies as New Male Artist of the Year and ACM New Female Artist of the Year respectively....

