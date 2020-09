Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020

A pioneer of Austin's progressive country scene, as well as respected songwriter and country music personality Doak Snead has passed on. A member of the duo Tom and Billy, and later the leader of the Doak Snead Band, he was a staple and regular opener at Austin's legendary Armadillo World Headquarters.

