Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 16:21 Hits: 3

Creed Media, the digital marketing company that helped break Trevor Daniel's "Falling" and S1mba's "Rover," is teaching the music industry to talk like Gen Z

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/tiktok-gen-z-creed-media-1057193/