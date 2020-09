Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 15:33 Hits: 4

On September 15, judges announced the six books shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize for Fiction. The annual award is given to the best in English literature.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/2020-booker-prize-announces-shortlist-highlights-diversity/a-54936155?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf