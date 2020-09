Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 15:40 Hits: 8

Remember, it's just the ACM Awards. Less prestigious than the CMAs, and more susceptible to bloc voting and other dubious practices than most any other awards apparatus in country music and beyond, think of it more as a performative infomercial for the mainstream of country music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/what-to-expect-from-the-2020-acm-awards/