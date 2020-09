Articles

Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Steve Earle and his backing band The Dukes will be releasing a record of songs written by Steve Earle's late son Justin Townes Earle who passed away in late August at the age of 38. Though details are still coming together, Steve Earle announced the album on Wednesday, September 16th.

