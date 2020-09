Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 05:00 Hits: 8

Just remember, "It's only the ACM Awards." It's just disappointing that one of their best presentations in perhaps a decade or more---and under difficult circumstances---had to be sullied at the very end by a silly and avoidable decision.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/acms-spoil-great-night-by-splitting-entertainer-of-the-year/