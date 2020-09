Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers rarely write together, but the unique challenges of the pandemic inspired the veteran folk-rockers to try true collaboration for the first time in years.

(Image credit: Jeremy Cowart/Courtesy of the artist)

