Billy Strings Announces Video Stream Access of Sold Out Shows 

Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Billy Strings kicked off his “Meet Me At The Drive-In Tour” this past weekend with three shows in Wilkes-Barre, PA at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The band has just announced a partnership with TourGigs that will give fans access to video stream the sold out Sept 16 and 17 performances from the McHenry Outdoor Theater in McHenry, IL, located just outside of Chicago.

Fans may purchase live video streams for the shows individually: Sept 16 – https://tourgigs.com/show/billystrings-20200916/ Sept 17 – https://tourgigs.com/show/billystrings-20200917/ The “Meet Me At The Drive-In Tour” will conclude with two nights at the Expo Gardens on Sept 18 and 19 in Peoria, IL. Tickets are available via billystrings.com. All CDC and local guidelines will be followed. The Billy Strings band and crew are working closely with local promoters and government to ensure this event meets or exceeds all recommended standards. Vehicles will be spaced to accommodate social distancing.

Patrons may only leave their vehicles to use their tailgating space adjacent to their vehicle, restrooms

or to obtain concessions.

Masks/Face coverings must be worn by any patrons traveling to and from restrooms, concessions areas.

Safe social distancing will be strictly enforced. MEET ME AT THE DRIVE-IN TOUR September 16 @ McHenry Outdoor Theater | McHenry, IL – SOLD OUT September 17 @ McHenry Outdoor Theater | McHenry, IL – SOLD OUT September 18 @ Expo Gardens | Peoria, IL – LIMITED TICKETS LEFT September 19 @ Expo Gardens | Peoria, IL – SOLD OUT

Billy Strings has been hailed as the future of bluegrass, transcending tradition and genre with his high velocity, flat-picking guitar technique, and intense, confessional songwriting. HOME (Rounder Records), Strings’ remarkable second studio album, is undoubtedly the Michigan-born, Nashville-based artist’s bravest excursion thus far, completely rewiring bluegrass with elements of punk, country, folk rock, and genuine psychedelic exploration to fashion something altogether his own.

Strings has infused the aesthetic with his own experiences and inspirations, adopting traditional sonic and lyrical idioms to confront contemporary social truths. With guest appearances from the likes of Jerry Douglas and Molly Tuttle and produced by Glenn Brown (Greensky Bluegrass, Marcus Miller), HOME marks a landmark on Billy Strings’ ongoing creative journey, its fearless songs and freewheeling approach recasting string-based American music in his own inimitable image.

The post Billy Strings Announces Video Stream Access of Sold Out Shows appeared first on American Blues Scene.

