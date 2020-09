Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 12:00 Hits: 9

Ahead of the release of their debut album, Giver Taker, the Boston singer-songwriter talks to NPR Music about singing in choirs, healing through songwriting and being inspired by The Lion King.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/16/909375785/anjimile-just-cant-wait-to-be-king?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music